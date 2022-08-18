Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $93.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

