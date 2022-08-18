Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.05 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.17.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

