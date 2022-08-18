Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEF opened at $103.17 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $117.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

