Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
PRF opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average is $161.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73.
