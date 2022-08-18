Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,858 First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.