Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,858 First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.