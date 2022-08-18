Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,390 Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBE. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

PBE stock opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $79.92.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

