Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $176.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $152.74 and a one year high of $201.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.