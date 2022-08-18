Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $8,838,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $9,425,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

