Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Alcoa by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alcoa by 3,109.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

