Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.