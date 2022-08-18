World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WWE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

