WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.58.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.51. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

