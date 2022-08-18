Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $65.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

