XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Cowen

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.85.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $90.29.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after acquiring an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.