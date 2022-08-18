Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick Sells 1,215 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

