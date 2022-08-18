Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $113.23, but opened at $109.38. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $107.11, with a volume of 50,591 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

