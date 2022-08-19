10,165 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Insider Activity at Udemy

Udemy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $35,188.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,783.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,488.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,987 shares of company stock worth $190,065. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company's stock.

UDMY opened at $15.36 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -15.36.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

