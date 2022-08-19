1,023 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 27,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

