11,008 Shares in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 62.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 158.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 184,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President James Andrew Dinsmore purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECF opened at $9.92 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $15.22.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

