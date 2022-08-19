12,664 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,965,877 shares in the company, valued at $148,017,898.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,965,877 shares in the company, valued at $148,017,898.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,516,871. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Price Performance

VZIO opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.70.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

VIZIO Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.