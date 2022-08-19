13,418 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 433,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. The business had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

About Paysafe



Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

