13,795 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $197.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.