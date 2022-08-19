150,000 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000.

Separately, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently -138.89%.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

