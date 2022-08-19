17,333 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after buying an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,594,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after buying an additional 1,175,121 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,671,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,702,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,487,000 after buying an additional 972,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

