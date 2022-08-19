19,300 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 59.2% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

