3,413 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,088 shares of company stock valued at $624,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $57.42 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -197.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

