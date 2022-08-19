3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDD. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 251.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

