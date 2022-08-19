588 Shares in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $491.77 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.65.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.