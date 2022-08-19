6,611 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2,221.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $105,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management Stock Performance
APO stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,400 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
