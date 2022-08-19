896 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 29,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 336,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

