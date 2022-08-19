89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 420.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 89bio to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

89bio Stock Performance

89bio stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of 89bio

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,628,474.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in 89bio by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in 89bio by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

