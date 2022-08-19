905,152 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 905,152 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of Kimbell Royalty Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 189.66%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

