Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,357 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of O opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

