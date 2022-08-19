Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,769 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 730,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 877,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 183,274 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 3.4 %

SID opened at $3.10 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

