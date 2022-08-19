Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 96,037 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.