Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.