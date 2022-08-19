Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.29 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

