Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,051 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

