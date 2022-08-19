Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.