Adrian Hargrave Buys 80,000 Shares of SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN) Stock

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Rating) insider Adrian Hargrave purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($8,699.86).

On Monday, May 30th, Adrian Hargrave bought 125,000 shares of SEEEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,103.91).

LON SEEN opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.03. SEEEN plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.53).

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

