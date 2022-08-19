Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

