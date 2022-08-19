Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

