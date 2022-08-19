AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 12,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

