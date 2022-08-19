AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 12,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.