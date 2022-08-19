Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $37.16. 61,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,924,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Affirm Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

