Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $37.16. 61,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,924,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
Affirm Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
