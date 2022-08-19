AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,064,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 184.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Stories

