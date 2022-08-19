AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

