AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 245.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $256.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

