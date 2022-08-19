AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $205.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

