AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 57,710 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 308,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 51,919 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 79,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

