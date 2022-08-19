AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after acquiring an additional 592,761 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 99,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

